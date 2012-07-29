FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korean Om sets Games lifting record
July 29, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

North Korean Om sets Games lifting record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

North Korea's Yun Chol Om reacts after setting a new Olympic record on the clean & jerk 56Kg Group B weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

LONDON (Reuters) - North Korean weightlifter Om Yun Chol set an Olympic record and matched the world record for the men’s 56 kilogram clean and jerk lift on Sunday by lifting 168 kg - exactly three times his own bodyweight.

Lifting in the B group, consisting of the seven athletes who chose the lowest starting weights and were not expected to challenge for medals, Om laid down a total of 293 kg across two styles of lifts for group A athletes to beat later on Sunday.

Om, who stands just five feet tall, said he chose to lift in the B group to put pressure on the other competitors, and that he would return to watch others try to beat his total.

Reporting by William James, editing by Matt Falloon

