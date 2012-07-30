North Korea's Kim wins gold, breaks world record

LONDON (Reuters) - North Korea’s Kim Un Guk won his country’s second weightlifting gold of the Olympics, breaking the overall world record for the men’s 62 kg class category.

Twenty-three year-old Kim’s total of 327 kilograms across the two styles of Olympic lift added 1 kg to the world record which had previously been held by Zhang Jie of China since 2008.

Zhang had to settle for fourth place on this occasion, as Colombia’s Oscar Albeiro Figueroa Mosquera took silver with a total of 317 kg, edging out Irawan Eko Yuli of Indonesia who managed the same total but was relegated to third because his bodyweight was higher.