Weightlifting: Poland win gold as bodyweight decides medals
August 3, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

Weightlifting: Poland win gold as bodyweight decides medals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Poland's Adrian Edward Zielinski gestures after successful lift on the men's 85Kg group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

LONDON (Reuters) - Adrian Edward Zielinski won Poland’s first weightlifting gold of the London Olympics on Friday, edging out Russia’s Apti Aukhadov by virtue of his lighter bodyweight after both athletes tied on a total of 385 kilograms.

Iran’s Kianoush Rostami won the bronze in the men’s 85 kg weight category contest.

Two of the athletes expected to challenge for gold, defending Olympic champion Lu Yong of China and Sourab Moradi of Iran, did not post a total weight after failing to complete a lift in both rounds of the event - the clean and jerk, and the snatch.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Alison Williams

