Kazakhstan's Ilya Ilyin lifts on the men's 94Kg group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

LONDON (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Ilya Ilyin won Olympic gold in the men’s 94kg weightlifting division on Saturday, setting two world records to overcome the challenge of Russia’s Alexandr Ivanov.

Defending champion Ilyin set a record for the clean and jerk lift with 233kg and, when combined with a 185kg snatch lift, also set a world record for the overall total with 418 kg.

The bronze went to Moldova’s Anatoli Ciricu.