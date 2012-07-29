China's hopes for gold haul dashed

LONDON (Reuters) - China’s hopes of repeating their all-gold Beijing performance in the women’s weightlifting competition ended abruptly on Sunday when 17-year-old Zhou Jun failed all three attempts at her first weight in the 53 kilogram division.

The dominant China women’s weightlifting team won all four categories they entered in the 2008 Beijing Games and had made a successful start to defending that record in London when Wang Mingjuan took gold in the 48 kg weight division.

But, drawing gasps from the crowd at the ExCel arena, Zhou could not complete a lift, becoming only the second Chinese athlete not to win her weight class since women’s weightlifting was introduced at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

“The basic move went totally wrong. I don’t know what happened on the platform. I just couldn’t find how to relax in my body,” Zhou said.

By submitting a low starting total of 150 kg, Zhou was placed in the B group alongside athletes not expected to challenge for medals.

But before a weight had been lifted, she raised the target to a competitive 215 kg, suggesting a tactical plan to avoid a head-to-head contest with gold-medal contender, Kazakhstan’s Zulfiya Chinshanlo, who competes in the group A later on Sunday.

However, the tactic backfired in the snatch section of the event with a nervous-looking Zhou never looking close to lifting a bar loaded with 95 kilograms - just 5 kilograms short of the Olympic record.

Her failure meant she was unable to progress to the event’s clean and jerk lift.