Kazakh Chinshanlo wins women's 53kg gold
July 29, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

Kazakh Chinshanlo wins women's 53kg gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Zulfiya Chinshanlo won her country’s second gold medal of the London Olympics with a world record in the women’s 53 kilogram weightlifting on Sunday.

Chinshanlo set a world record for the clean and jerk - the second of two styles of lift - at 131 kg which, when added to her 95 kg in the snatch, gave her a winning total of 226 kg.

That was enough to see off stiff competition from Taipei’s Hsu Shu-Ching who lifted a total of 219 kg, while the bronze medal went to Cristina Iovu of Moldova who tied with Hsu on 219kg but was placed third because her bodyweight was higher.

Earlier, China’s hopes of continuing their dominance in the women’s weightlifting events were dashed when 17 year-old medal hope Zhou Jun crashed out of the 53 kg class group B session without completing a single lift.

Reporting by William James, editing by Ed Osmond

