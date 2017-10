Russia's Tatiana Kashirina competes in the women's +75kg group A snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. Kashirina set a world record in the Olympic weightlifting women's super heavyweight category on Sunday, completing a 151 kilogramme snatch lift that surpassed the previous record by three kgs. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia’s Tatiana Kashirina set a world record in the Olympic weightlifting women’s super heavyweight category on Sunday, completing a 151 kilogram snatch lift that surpassed the previous record by three kgs.

She broke her own world record for the over-75 kilogram category, set last year at the International Weightlifting Federation President’s Cup.