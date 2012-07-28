Joker Herbert gets serious at "ShowTime"

LONDON (Reuters) - Jake Herbert is known as the joker of the American Olympic freestyle wrestling team but before he steps on the mat he is ready to “go to war”.

Herbert, a world championship silver medalist in 2009, is competing in the 84kg event and is hoping to put a disappointing two years behind him to return to the podium.

“It’s the Olympic Games, it is a great experience and you got to keep things light,” Herbert said as he spoke to reporters flanked by six of his team mates on Saturday. “But when it is showtime and time to go, if they want to win they will have to kill me.”

Switching from joker to Olympic wrestler is a thought process that starts with his own struggles.

“It comes down to thinking of what you’ve done. I have been through a lot of ups and downs,” he explained.

”You start to think about what you have given up then you look at that guy across the mat, and you start to think that he hasn’t worked as hard as me. I know for a fact he wasn’t up at 6am, he wasn’t hitting the bike until he puked.

“He doesn’t want it as much as I do and it starts to get my blood-pressure up and the hairs stand up on the back of my neck and my heart is beating and it gets me ready to go to war... I will do whatever it takes and that flicks the switch.”

Among the United States’ testosterone-pumped wrestling team, Herbert’s single-minded dedication is not unique.

Jared Frayer, who fights in the 66kg category, was set to watch the birth of his second child on video from Belarus next week - luckily for him the baby arrived early and he made a late dash home to be at his wife’s bedside.

His daughter Beckett was due to be induced on August 2, when the American team would have been at a pre-Games training camp in Eastern Europe, but arrived last Saturday when the 33-year-old was at a U.S. camp for an Olympic simulation drill.

“Now we can focus on the business at hand,” Frayer said.

American freestyle wrestling is no longer the force it was after the team picked up only one medal in Beijing.

But if there is one person the team hope they can rely on, it is Jordan Burroughs, a clear favourite in the 74kg category after he won the world title last year.

The 24-year-old is not short on confidence and is predicting a golden end to his London Games.

“I don’t want to look at it as a pressure situation,” he said.

“I already hold myself to a high standard, so I expect to win a gold medal every time I step on the mat.”