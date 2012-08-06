FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wrestling: Cuba's Lopez wins 120kg Greco-Roman gold
August 6, 2012 / 8:15 PM / 5 years ago

Wrestling: Cuba's Lopez wins 120kg Greco-Roman gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cuba's Mijain Lopez Nunez (in blue) fights with Egypt's Abdelrahman Eltrabily on the Men's 120Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6 , 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

LONDON (Reuters) - Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez retained his Olympic title in the heaviest Greco-Roman weight class on Monday when he overpowered Estonian outsider Heiki Nabi in the gold medal final.

Lopez, a four-time world champion, had been the clear favorite to retain the 120kg gold he won in Beijing four years ago.

Cuban supporters cheered wildly as Lopez did a lap of honor of the packed arena with his country’s flag draped over his shoulders.

He beat Turkey’s Riza Kayaalp in the semi-finals, settling a score with the young wrestler who defeated him in the world championships last year.

Lopez carried his country’s flag at the opening ceremony of the London Games.

Reporting by Peter Griffiths; editing by Jason Neely

