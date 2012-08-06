Wrestling: Cuba's Lopez wins 120kg Greco-Roman gold

Cuba's Mijain Lopez Nunez (in blue) fights with Egypt's Abdelrahman Eltrabily on the Men's 120Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6 , 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

LONDON (Reuters) - Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez retained his Olympic title in the heaviest Greco-Roman weight class on Monday when he overpowered Estonian outsider Heiki Nabi in the gold medal final.

Lopez, a four-time world champion, had been the clear favorite to retain the 120kg gold he won in Beijing four years ago.

Cuban supporters cheered wildly as Lopez did a lap of honor of the packed arena with his country’s flag draped over his shoulders.

He beat Turkey’s Riza Kayaalp in the semi-finals, settling a score with the young wrestler who defeated him in the world championships last year.

Lopez carried his country’s flag at the opening ceremony of the London Games.