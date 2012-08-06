FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wrestling: Russia's Khugaev wins Greco-Roman 84kg gold
#Sports News
August 6, 2012

Wrestling: Russia's Khugaev wins Greco-Roman 84kg gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Alan Khugaev reacts after defeating Georgia's Vladimer Gegeshidze on the semifinals of the Men's 84Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's Alan Khugaev won gold in the 84kg division of the Greco-Roman wrestling at the London Olympics on Monday.

He beat former 96kg Olympic champion Karam Ebrahim of Egypt to give Russia their second wrestling gold of the Games.

With a nasty cut above his right eye, Khugaev ran a victory lap of the mat wrapped in his country's flag as Russian supporters celebrated in the packed arena.

The Russian, who came fifth in the world championships last year, beat Georgia's Vladimer Gegeshidze in the semi-finals.

Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
