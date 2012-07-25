Burly Byers offers his own London security

Cuba's Mijain Lopez Nunez raises his arms after defeating Dremiel Byers of the U.S. in their 120 kg Greco-Roman gold medal match at the World Wrestling Championships 2009 in Herning September 27, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

LONDON (Reuters) - American Greco-Roman wrestler Dremiel Byers has shrugged off fears over security at the London Olympics by offering to take on any troublemakers himself.

Thousands of troops are being deployed to help secure the Games after private firm G4S said it could not provide as many guards as expected, causing uproar in the UK in the days before Friday’s opening ceremony.

“Usually I‘m my own security,” the 120-kg American army sergeant, who has won gold, silver and bronze at world championship level, told a news conference on Wednesday.

“All the guys should feel safe because I‘m here,” the 37-year-old added, producing a broad grin.

Team mate Spenser Mango, at the other end of the scales competing in the 55-kg bracket, had no concerns either.

“I feel secure,” said the pint-sized American.

The men’s wrestling begins on August 5.