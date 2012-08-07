FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wrestling: Iran's Rezaei wins Greco-Roman 96kg gold
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 7, 2012 / 7:30 PM / in 5 years

Wrestling: Iran's Rezaei wins Greco-Roman 96kg gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iran's Ghasem Gholamreza Rezaei celebrates his victory after beating Russia's Rustam Totrov on the final of the Men's 96Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s Ghasem Rezaei won the Greco-Roman wrestling heavyweight final on Tuesday to give his country their third wrestling gold of the London Games.

The Iranian, who only managed 16th place in Beijing four years ago, beat Russia’s Rustam Totrov in the final of the 96kg weight class.

Jubilant Iranian supporters roared and waved their nation’s red, white and green flags as Rezaei kissed and hugged his trainer in celebration.

Rezaei had beaten the Armenian favorite Artur Aleksanyan in the quarter-final and Cuba’s Yunior Estrada Falcon in the semi-final.

Totrov won bronze at the world championships in 2011 and was among the favorites for gold in London.

Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.