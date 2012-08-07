Wrestling: Iran's Rezaei wins Greco-Roman 96kg gold

Iran's Ghasem Gholamreza Rezaei celebrates his victory after beating Russia's Rustam Totrov on the final of the Men's 96Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s Ghasem Rezaei won the Greco-Roman wrestling heavyweight final on Tuesday to give his country their third wrestling gold of the London Games.

The Iranian, who only managed 16th place in Beijing four years ago, beat Russia’s Rustam Totrov in the final of the 96kg weight class.

Jubilant Iranian supporters roared and waved their nation’s red, white and green flags as Rezaei kissed and hugged his trainer in celebration.

Rezaei had beaten the Armenian favorite Artur Aleksanyan in the quarter-final and Cuba’s Yunior Estrada Falcon in the semi-final.

Totrov won bronze at the world championships in 2011 and was among the favorites for gold in London.