Wrestling: Russian wins 55kg freestyle gold
U.S.
Reuters Backstory
#Sports News
August 10, 2012 / 6:35 PM / in 5 years

Wrestling: Russian wins 55kg freestyle gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Dzhamal Otarsultanov is announced winner after defeating Georgia's on the final of the Men's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia’s Dzhamal Otarsultanov won gold in the final of the men’s 55kg freestyle wrestling at the London Olympics on Friday.

He beat Georgia’s Vladimer Khinchegashvili in the lightest weight class to give Russia their fourth wrestling gold of the Games and cement their position at the top of the medal table.

Otarsultanov, a three-time European champion, edged aside the Georgian in a tense and close-fought contest.

His coach picked up the Russian in a fireman’s lift and spun him round at the end of the bout as the noisy Russian contingent in the crowd cheered and waved the national flag.

Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
