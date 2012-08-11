Wrestling: Azerbaijan's Asgarov wins 60kg gold

Japan's Kenichi Yumoto (in red) fights with Azerbaijan's Toghrul Asgarov on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

LONDON (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s Toghrul Asgarov won a surprise gold in the 60kg freestyle wrestling final at the Olympics on Saturday.

He easily beat hot favorite Besik Kudukhov, the Russian world champion and a bronze medal winner at Beijing in 2008.

Asgarov did not drop a point, comfortably winning the first two rounds of the three round bout. His coach hoisted him on his shoulders and they ran a lap of honor around the wrestling mat.

The victory gave Azerbaijan their first wrestling gold of the London Games.