Japan's Tatsuhiro Yonemitsu celebrates his victory on the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

LONDON (Reuters) - Japan’s Tatsuhiro Yonemitsu beat India’s Sushil Kumar to win gold in the 66kg freestyle wrestling final at the London Olympics on Sunday.

It was Japan’s fourth wrestling gold of the London Games but a first for the Japanese men’s team.

Yonemitsu and Kumar won a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.