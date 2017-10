Jordan Ernest Burroughs of U.S. (in red) fights with Russia's Denis Tsargush on the semifinals of the Men's 74Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

LONDON (Reuters) - Jordan Burroughs won the first U.S. wrestling gold of the London Olympics in the 74kg freestyle final on Friday.

He beat Iran’s Sadegh Goudarzi in a rematch of the 2011 world championship final, which Burroughs also won.

American fans roared and waved the Stars and Stripes at the end of the bout.

Burroughs, who cut his eye in an earlier round, ran around the wrestling mat waving the American flag.