Wrestling: Japan's Icho wins third successive gold

Mongolia's Battsetseg Soronzonbold (in red) fights with Japan's Kaori Icho on the Women's 63Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

LONDON (Reuters) - Japan’s Kaori Icho cruised to her third successive Olympic gold in the 63kg women’s freestyle wrestling at the London Olympics on Wednesday.

She easily beat China’s Jing Ruixue to complete a hat-trick of golds after success in Beijing in 2008 and Athens in 2004, when women first competed in Olympic wrestling.

Icho, wearing a bright red leotard emblazoned with a roaring tiger’s head, waved to the hundreds of Japanese supporters in the packed wrestling arena.

A seven-time world champion, Icho had been the clear favorite to retain her title in the second heaviest Olympic weight class.