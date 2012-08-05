Sailing: Sweden grab gold from British Star duo

Sweden's skipper Fredrik Loof (R) and crew Max Salminen react after winning their men's star class keelboat medal race sailing competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

WEYMOUTH (Reuters) - Sweden sailed a perfect medal race on Sunday to beat defending Star champions Britain to Olympic gold in the two-man keelboat.

Fredrik Loof and Max Salminen made the early pace in ideal sailing conditions off the south coast of England, with Britons Iain Percy and Andrew Simpson struggling in the middle of the 10-boat fleet.

Percy and Simpson were seeking to make the most of the home advantage to defend the Olympic gold they won in the class in 2008 in Qingdao, China.

Brazil’s Robert Scheidt and Bruno Prada were lying behind Team GB going into the medal race, with Sweden third.

The Brazilians ended in bronze position.