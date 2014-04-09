Polish bobsledder Zalewski tested positive in Sochi: IOC

Poland's pilot Dawid Kupczyk (front R), Daniel Zalewski, Michal Kasperowicz and Pawel Mroz start a heat during the four-man bobsleigh event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BERLIN (Reuters) - Polish bobsledder Daniel Zalewski tested positive for a banned substance at the Sochi winter Olympics and his four-man team have been excluded from those Games, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.

He becomes the seventh athlete to be sanctioned for doping offences at the Olympics that ended on February 23, six more than at the Vancouver 2010 Games.

“Zalewski, 22, tested positive on 22 February for the banned substance N-ethyl-1-phenylbutan-2-amine,” the IOC said in a statement.

Zalewski’s team had placed 27th in the competition at Russia’s first winter Games.

He could now face a two-year ban as a first time offender.