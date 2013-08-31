FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: 2020 Olympic Games bid cities budget
#Sports News
August 31, 2013 / 1:15 AM / 4 years ago

Factbox: 2020 Olympic Games bid cities budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee on September 7 will choose between Istanbul, Madrid and Tokyo to host the 32nd summer Games in 2020. Below is a breakdown of the budget to host the Games.

Games Estimated budget during bid Actual budget

Athens 2004 $4.6 billion $14 billion

Beijing 2008 $14 billion $40 billion

London 2012 $3.7 billion $13.9 billion

Rio 2016 $2.8 billion -

Istanbul 2020 $2.9 billion -

Madrid 2020 $3.1 billion -

Tokyo 2020 $3.4 billion -

Bid candidates budget breakdown in percent

Istanbul Madrid Tokyo

Technology 14.9 15 12.3

Games workforce 9.2 11.9 7.3

Venues and facilities 29.1 23.7 31.3

Ceremonies and culture 4.8 4.8 2.9

Transportation 3.7 4.5 6.8

Paralympic Games 7.6 5.6 4.7

Advertising and promotion 4.3 5.3 3

Administration and other 18.1 20.8 23.6

Contingency 8.4 8.4 8

Compiled by Patrick Johnston

