Factbox: 2020 Olympic Games bid cities budget

(Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee on September 7 will choose between Istanbul, Madrid and Tokyo to host the 32nd summer Games in 2020. Below is a breakdown of the budget to host the Games.
Games Estimated budget during bid Actual budget
Athens 2004 $4.6 billion $14 billion
Beijing 2008 $14 billion $40 billion
London 2012 $3.7 billion $13.9 billion
Rio 2016 $2.8 billion -
Istanbul 2020 $2.9 billion -
Madrid 2020 $3.1 billion -
Tokyo 2020 $3.4 billion -
Bid candidates budget breakdown in percent
Istanbul Madrid Tokyo
Technology 14.9 15 12.3
Games workforce 9.2 11.9 7.3
Venues and facilities 29.1 23.7 31.3
Ceremonies and culture 4.8 4.8 2.9
Transportation 3.7 4.5 6.8
Paralympic Games 7.6 5.6 4.7
Advertising and promotion 4.3 5.3 3
Administration and other 18.1 20.8 23.6
Contingency 8.4 8.4 8
Compiled by Patrick Johnston