Factbox: Almaty 2022 Winter Olympics bid

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Facts about Almaty, which is bidding, along with Beijing, to host the 2022 Winter Olympics. The International Olympic Committee will elect the winning city on Friday.
Population: 1.6 million, the largest city of Kazakhstan
Location: at the foot of the Tien Shan mountains
Altitude: 1,700m
Past Olympic experience: none. City bid unsuccessfully for the 2014 winter Olympics.
Games concept: compact plan with all venues within a 35km radius of the city.
Number of Olympic villages: three
Slogan: “Keeping it Real”
Biggest advantages: traditional winter sports city, plenty of natural snow, mountains around the city.
Biggest drawbacks: limited experience with international sports events, little international recognition
Fun fact: Almaty translates as “Forefather of apples.”
