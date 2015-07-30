Factbox: Almaty 2022 Winter Olympics bid

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Facts about Almaty, which is bidding, along with Beijing, to host the 2022 Winter Olympics. The International Olympic Committee will elect the winning city on Friday.

Population: 1.6 million, the largest city of Kazakhstan

Location: at the foot of the Tien Shan mountains

Altitude: 1,700m

Past Olympic experience: none. City bid unsuccessfully for the 2014 winter Olympics.

Games concept: compact plan with all venues within a 35km radius of the city.

Number of Olympic villages: three

Slogan: “Keeping it Real”

Biggest advantages: traditional winter sports city, plenty of natural snow, mountains around the city.

Biggest drawbacks: limited experience with international sports events, little international recognition

Fun fact: Almaty translates as “Forefather of apples.”