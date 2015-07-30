Factbox: Beijing 2022 winter Olympics bid

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Facts about Beijing, which is bidding, along with Almaty, to host the 2022 Winter Olympics. The International Olympic Committee will elect the winning city on Friday.

Population: 21 million, capital of China

Location: northeastern China, at the North China Plain

Altitude: 44m

Past Olympic experience: hosted the 2008 summer Olympics.

Games concept: indoor competitions in Beijing. Outdoor events in Yanqing (90km from Beijing) and Zhangjiakou (160km from Beijing)

Number of Olympic villages: three

Slogan: “Joyful Rendezvous upon Pure Ice and Snow.”

Biggest advantages: past Olympic experience, financial strength of the country.

Biggest drawback: Minimal annual snowfall in Zhangjiakou, and Yanqing means they have to rely completely on artificial snow. Distance between Beijing and mountain venues. Air pollution.

Fun fact: There are an estimated nine million bicycles in Beijing.