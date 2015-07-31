Factbox on Beijing's 2022 Winter Olympics plans

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Facts about Beijing’s successful 2022 Winter Olympics bid.

Beijing population: 21 million, capital of China

Location: northeastern China, at the North China Plain

Altitude: 44m

Past Olympic experience: hosted the 2008 summer Olympics.

Games concept: three zone plan. Indoor competitions in Beijing. Outdoor events in Yanqing (90km from Beijing) and Zhangjiakou (160km from Beijing)

Games dates: February 4-20, 2022

Venues: 19

Venues to be built: 9

Existing venues: 8

Temporary venues: 2

Number of Olympic villages: three

Yanqing Olympic village altitude: 950m

Zhangjiakou Olympic village altitude: 1,600m

Slogan: “Joyful Rendezvous upon Pure Ice and Snow.”

Biggest advantages: past Olympic experience, financial strength of the country.

Biggest drawback: Minimal annual snowfall in Zhangjiakou, and Yanqing means they have to rely completely on artificial snow. Distance between Beijing and mountain venues. Air pollution.

Support for 2022 Games among Beijing residents: 88 percent (IOC poll)

Support for the 2022 Games among Chinese: 92 percent (IOC poll)

Fun fact: There are an estimated nine million bicycles in Beijing.