FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New electronic system fails in 2022 Games vote
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 31, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

New electronic system fails in 2022 Games vote

Karolos Grohmann

1 Min Read

International Olympic Committee's (IOC) President Thomas Bach speaks during the Almaty 2022 Presentation at the 128th IOC Session in Malaysia's capital city of Kuala Lumpur July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - A new electronic voting system adopted by the International Olympic Committee to decide the host of the 2022 Winter Games failed on Friday, prompting a return to the tried and tested ballot paper, IOC President Thomas Bach said.

The voting system using electronic tablets was put to use for the first time as Beijing and Kazakhstan’s Almaty vied for the right to host the Winter Olympics at the IOC session in Malaysia.

After the 85 IOC members had voted, however, the process was canceled due to problems.

”It came as no surprise to me when one device (tablet) after the other was handed back,“ Bach said. ”Many had an uncomfortable feeling.

“So I decided that this round of voting would not happen electronically but with a paper ballot.”

Beijing narrowly won by 44 votes to Almaty’s 40. One IOC member abstained.

“There were technical issues,” Bach said.

“If the scrutineers decide to be on the safe side then it speaks for itself.”

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.