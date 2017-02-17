Tennis: Dolgopolov upsets Nishikori to win Argentina Open
BUENOS AIRES Unseeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov upset favorite Kei Nishikori 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the Argentina Open on Sunday and lift his first title in five years.
BUDAPEST Hungarian political movement Momentum has collected over 266,000 signatures to force a referendum on Budapest's 2024 Olympic bid, its chairman said on Friday, well above the minimum number of signatures required to put the matter to a vote.
Andras Fekete-Gyor made the comment in a news conference.
The movement has gathered 266,151 signatures, according to information on its Facebook page.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Writing by Gergely Szakacs; editing by John Stonestreet)
BUENOS AIRES Unseeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov upset favorite Kei Nishikori 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the Argentina Open on Sunday and lift his first title in five years.
American Ryan Harrison wept with relief after winning his first ATP World Tour title, beating Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 6-1 6-4 in the final of the Memphis Open on Sunday.
(The Sports Xchange) - Indiana Pacers guard Glenn Robinson III won the Slam Dunk title over Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. on Saturday night by leaping over teammate Paul George, the Pacers mascot and a Pacers dance team member for a reverse slam that merited a perfect 50 in the final round.