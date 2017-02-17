BUDAPEST Hungarian political movement Momentum has collected over 266,000 signatures to force a referendum on Budapest's 2024 Olympic bid, its chairman said on Friday, well above the minimum number of signatures required to put the matter to a vote.

Andras Fekete-Gyor made the comment in a news conference.

The movement has gathered 266,151 signatures, according to information on its Facebook page.

