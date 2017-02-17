Tennis: Dolgopolov upsets Nishikori to win Argentina Open
BUENOS AIRES Unseeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov upset favorite Kei Nishikori 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the Argentina Open on Sunday and lift his first title in five years.
BUDAPEST Budapest's Mayor Istvan Tarlos said on Friday that he would consider the option of withdrawing Budapest's bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics if it turns out that enough signatures have been collected to hold a referendum on the issue.
Hungarian political movement Momentum has collected over 200,000 signatures in its campaign, which could be sufficient to force a referendum, daily newspaper Magyar Nemzet reported.
"If there is indeed a referendum, or if it turns out that a sufficient number of Budapest citizens have signed that they want a referendum, then I personally ... will seriously consider whether we should withdraw the bid," Tarlos told a news conference according to video broadcast.
American Ryan Harrison wept with relief after winning his first ATP World Tour title, beating Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 6-1 6-4 in the final of the Memphis Open on Sunday.
(The Sports Xchange) - Indiana Pacers guard Glenn Robinson III won the Slam Dunk title over Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. on Saturday night by leaping over teammate Paul George, the Pacers mascot and a Pacers dance team member for a reverse slam that merited a perfect 50 in the final round.