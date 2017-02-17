Tennis: Dolgopolov upsets Nishikori to win Argentina Open
BUENOS AIRES Unseeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov upset favorite Kei Nishikori 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the Argentina Open on Sunday and lift his first title in five years.
BUDAPEST Budapest could withdraw its bid for the 2024 Olympic Games as soon as Wednesday, pending talks with Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the head of the Hungarian Olympic Committee, Budapest Mayor Istvan Tarlos was quoted as saying on Friday.
Local news website index.hu cited Tarlos as saying that if both Orban and the HOC supported a withdrawal, he would submit a motion to the city council on Wednesday. The mayor's office could not respond immediately to Reuters questions.
American Ryan Harrison wept with relief after winning his first ATP World Tour title, beating Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 6-1 6-4 in the final of the Memphis Open on Sunday.
(The Sports Xchange) - Indiana Pacers guard Glenn Robinson III won the Slam Dunk title over Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. on Saturday night by leaping over teammate Paul George, the Pacers mascot and a Pacers dance team member for a reverse slam that merited a perfect 50 in the final round.