BUDAPEST Budapest could withdraw its bid for the 2024 Olympic Games as soon as Wednesday, pending talks with Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the head of the Hungarian Olympic Committee, Budapest Mayor Istvan Tarlos was quoted as saying on Friday.

Local news website index.hu cited Tarlos as saying that if both Orban and the HOC supported a withdrawal, he would submit a motion to the city council on Wednesday. The mayor's office could not respond immediately to Reuters questions.

