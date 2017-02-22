FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary to withdraw 2024 summer Olympic bid: government spokesman
February 22, 2017 / 7:11 PM / 6 months ago

Hungary to withdraw 2024 summer Olympic bid: government spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A leader of political movement Momentum Andras Fekete-Gyor holds one of the boxes consisting over 266,000 signatures from Budapest voters who want a referendum on Budapest's bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics in Budapest, Hungary February 17, 2017.Laszlo Balogh

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary will withdraw its bid to host the 2024 summer Olympics, government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs told Reuters on Wednesday, after a meeting between Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Budapest Mayor Istvan Tarlos and the Hungarian Olympic committee.

Bidding alongside powerhouses Los Angeles and Paris, Budapest had been considered a long-shot candidate, pinning its hopes on the International Olympic Committee's Agenda 2020 initiative.

After local opponents of the candidacy last week submitted a quarter of a million signatures on a petition for a referendum on the bid, Tarlos had suggested the city might quit the race.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Hugh Lawson

