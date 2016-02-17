LA hopes IOC follows the sun for 2024 Games

(Reuters) - Los Angeles unveiled the official logo and slogan for its bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics on Tuesday, inviting the world to “Follow the Sun” to Southern California for the sports extravaganza in eight years’ time.

More than 100 Olympians and Paralympians gathered with civic leaders and officials for the launch of the slogan and logo, which features a “soaring figure” representing the athletes “reaching for their dreams,” LA 2024 said in a media release.

Los Angeles, which has twice before hosted the Summer Games in 1932 and 1984, stepped in as a late replacement as the U.S. bid after Boston withdrew due to a lack of support.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will elect a winning bid in September 2017 from a race that also includes Paris, Rome and Budapest.