French President Emmanuel Macron attends the press conference after the briefing of 2024 Olympic Games candidate cities Paris and Los Angeles ahead of final election of 2024 Olympic host city, in Lausanne, Switzerland July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

LAUSANNE, Switzerland French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said Paris' 2024 Olympics bid was the strongest defender of the games' values of openness, tolerance and respect for the environment, principles he said were being challenged by others.

"Olympic values are our values. They are threatened, called into question by many today, so it's the best moment to defend them," Macron said in the Swiss town of Lausanne.

In its bid to host the 2024 games, Paris is competing against Los Angeles, whose bid U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly backed.

Macron has traded barbs with Trump over climate change policy, calling his decision to leave the Paris accord on climate change a mistake.

