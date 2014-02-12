FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria protests late-night doping test for Goergl
February 12, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 4 years ago

Austria protests late-night doping test for Goergl

Annika Breidthardt

2 Min Read

Austria's Elisabeth Goergl competes in the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Austria’s Olympic Committee has filed an official complaint about double world champion Elisabeth Goergl being dope-tested hours before competing in the women’s downhill.

Austrian Alpine skiing team sports director Hans Pum told Reuters on Wednesday that doping officials knocked on Goergl’s door at 2255 local time on Tuesday for an unannounced test.

Goergl came 16th in Wednesday’s Olympic downhill that started at 1100 am local time.

She had been among the favorites for the race, having won bronze medals in the downhill and giant slalom in Vancouver four years ago and winning world titles in downhill and super-G in 2011.

“It’s unfair on the athletes,” said Pum. “We’re in favor of doping tests but not on the evening or the night before a competition.”

Goergl, 32, became the oldest winner of a ladies’ downhill World Cup race when she won her fifth downhill World Cup in Austria last month.

The Austrian Olympic Committee said in a statement that Austria filed the complaint to avoid such tests happening to other athletes, it said.

The IOC announced before the Olympics it was planning to carry out 2,453 tests during the Games, including 1,269 pre-competition controls.

Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, additional reporting by Inke Kappeler and Olga Petrova; editing by Robert Woodward

