Austria's Hosp makes up for pain of 2010

Austria's second-placed Nicole Hosp celebrates on podium after the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Austria’s Nicole Hosp was overcome with emotion after winning a silver medal in Monday’s Olympic super combined alpine skiing to make up for the disappointment of missing the 2010 Vancouver Games with a knee injury.

The 30-year-old embraced her father and friends and wiped away tears after storming up the field in the afternoon slalom to take her second Olympic medal.

Placed eighth after the morning downhill, she vaulted to the top of the leaderboard with the fourth best slalom run of the day on the steep Rosa Khutor course. Its twists and turns defeated several of her top rivals, with nine competitors failing to finish.

Hosp endured a tense wait, as Germany’s Maria Hoefl-Riesch overtook her but Austria’s Elisabeth Goergl, Norway’s Lotte Smiseth Sejersted and Switzerland’s Lara Gut all bombed out by missing gates.

Morning leader Julia Mancuso of the United States, a downhill rather than technical specialist, hung on to take bronze with the 13th best slalom run of the day.

“The slope was extremely hard to ski. There were so many hard ridges. It was very hard to find a rhythm. Thank God, I managed a really good slalom run. I‘m happy,” Hosp said.

Having won the slalom silver medal in Turin in 2006, she captured the overall World Cup title in 2007, but missing the last Olympics was a crushing disappointment.

“It’s really special because in Vancouver I was lying at home in bed injured,” Hosp told reporters.

“It was a hard time for me. It’s much better here.”