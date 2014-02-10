Gagnon dislocates shoulder but will race on

Canada's Marie-Michele Gagnon goes airborne during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Canadian Alpine skier Marie-Michele Gagnon plans to compete in the technical disciplines at the Sochi Winter Olympics despite dislocating her shoulder on Monday, her team said.

The 24-year-old Quebec skier fell after straddling a gate during the slalom part of the women’s super-combined event and was taken to the polyclinic at the athletes’ village for treatment.

She was not due to compete in Wednesday’s women’s downhill but hopes to enter the super-G as well as the giant slalom and slalom next week.

Gagnon won a super-combined in Altenmarkt, Austria, last month for her first World Cup win.