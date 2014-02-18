Slovenia's Maze hangs on for giant slalom gold

Slovenia's Tina Maze lies in the snow after her second run of the women's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Tina Maze of Slovenia swept through the clouds to Olympic gold in the women’s giant slalom on Tuesday.

Having carved out a half-second advantage in the first run she hung on for victory by 0.07 seconds from Austria’s Anna Fenninger in a weather-hit second descent through the 54 gates.

Vancouver champion Viktoria Rebensburg climbed into the bronze medal position after a strong second run.

Maze earned her second gold medal of these Olympics after a dead heat with Swiss Dominique Gisin in the women’s downhill.