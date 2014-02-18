Slovenia's Maze hangs on for giant slalom gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Tina Maze of Slovenia swept through the clouds to Olympic gold in the women’s giant slalom on Tuesday.
Having carved out a half-second advantage in the first run she hung on for victory by 0.07 seconds from Austria’s Anna Fenninger in a weather-hit second descent through the 54 gates.
Vancouver champion Viktoria Rebensburg climbed into the bronze medal position after a strong second run.
Maze earned her second gold medal of these Olympics after a dead heat with Swiss Dominique Gisin in the women’s downhill.
