Alpine skiing: Sore throat keeps Hoefl-Riesch out of giant slalom
February 18, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Alpine skiing: Sore throat keeps Hoefl-Riesch out of giant slalom

Martyn Herman

1 Min Read

Silver medallist Germany's Maria Hoefl-Riesch celebrates during the victory ceremony for the women's alpine skiing Super G event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Germany’s Maria Hoefl-Riesch has pulled out of Tuesday’s Olympic women’s giant slalom because of a sore throat, organizers confirmed.

She was listed as 13th on the start list but decided against taking part and now has only the slalom later this week in which to match Janica Kostelic’s record gold medal haul.

Hoefl-Riesch won the super combined title at Rosa Khutor last week, taking her Olympic gold haul to three.

The overall World Cup leader was also second in the super-G.

Giant slalom is her weakest event and she has never won a World Cup race in the discipline.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Peter Rutherford

