(L to R) Second-placed Marlies Schild of Austria, first-placed Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. and third-placed Kathrin Zettel of Austria pose for photographers after the second run of the women's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Centre, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States won the women’s Alpine skiing Olympic slalom gold medal on Friday, according to provisional results.

Austria’s Marlies Schild and Kathrin Zettel took silver and bronze respectively.