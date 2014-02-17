Alpine skiing-Togo team is made in Italy

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Togo’s Olympic Alpine skiing team is about as African as a plate of spaghetti alle vongole, a bottle of Chianti and a serving of tiramisu.

Coach and ski technician Lorenzo Dipol, whose younger sister Alessia makes her Olympic debut in Tuesday’s giant slalom, cheerfully admits he has never set foot in the West African country.

“We are white,” he told Reuters, the observation entirely unneccessary, as he sat wearing a yellow top with Togo on the back at the draw for the race. “Italian. 100 percent. Cento percento.”

Togo is competing at the Winter Olympics for the first time and has two athletes - one in Alpine and the other in cross country.

While French-based Nordic skier Mathilde-Amivi Petijean was born in West Africa to a Togolese mother and carried her country’s flag at the opening ceremony, Alessia Afi Dipol’s links with Lome are less evident.

The 18-year-old was born in Pieve di Cadore, a picturesque little town in northeast Italy, and lives near the chic Dolomites ski resort of Cortina d‘Ampezzo. Her personal website is entirely in Italian.

“It was a big opportunity that came last year and now we are here,” explained 25-year-old Lorenzo, whose father is the team manager and sponsor.

”My father has this brand (of sportswear) Dialto and he works with Togo... my sister has been to Togo one or two years ago but I never went there.

“(Petijean) has the Togolese connection. We are here not for parents or family connection but because of many years of work with Togo.”