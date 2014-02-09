FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Weirather doubtful for downhill
February 9, 2014 / 6:46 PM / 4 years ago

Weirather doubtful for downhill

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Liechtenstein's flag-bearer Tina Weirather leads her country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Liechtenstein’s big Olympic medal hope Tina Weirather is doubtful for the women’s downhill after falling and suffering a heavy bruise to the top of her shin in training on Sunday.

”It’s a tough moment,“ the 24-year-old Alpine skier said in a statement. ”In today’s training run I crashed and injured my shin. How bad this bruise is ... will be seen in the next few days.

“I just hope everything turns out fine and everybody supports me to be ready for the downhill on Wednesday.”

Weirather skied out at the top section of the course, just after the first intermediate, and was taken to hospital for checks. While knee ligaments were unaffected, she suffered a suspected bruise to the bone.

Weirather’s mother is two times Olympic champion Hanni Wenzel and her father is Austria’s 1982 downhill world champion Harti Weirather.

Liechtenstein’s flag bearer in the opening ceremony and a medal contender in the downhill, super G, and giant slalom races, Weirather has been a World Cup winner this season after missing the 2010 Vancouver Games due to torn ligaments.

Reporting by Patrick Lang, writing by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
