Boxing federation chief earns IOC board nomination
May 23, 2012 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

Boxing federation chief earns IOC board nomination

Steve Keating

1 Min Read

QUEBEC CITY (Reuters) - Amateur boxing chief Wu Ching-Kuo was nominated for a spot on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board in a vote of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) on Tuesday.

Wu, the Taiwanese president of the International Amateur Boxing Association (AIBA), beat out International Cycling Union (UCI) president Pat McQuaid 20-8 in a secret vote.

The IOC will vote on Wu joining the board at meetings in London ahead of the opening of the 2012 Olympic Games.

International Tennis Federation head Francesco Ricci Bitti was acclaimed president of the powerful Summer Olympic sport federations

As president, Ricci Bitti would normally be put forward as the association’s representative but due to the IOC’s 70-year-old age restriction, the Italian could only hold the position for one-year, forcing the group to come up with another nominee.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Quebec City; Editing by Frank Pingue

