FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bolt coach has no problem with Chambers and Gatlin
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 26, 2012 / 10:51 PM / 5 years ago

Bolt coach has no problem with Chambers and Gatlin

Gene Cherry

2 Min Read

SALVO, North Carolina (Reuters) - The coach of the world’s fastest man said on Thursday he had no problem with sprinters Dwain Chambers and Justin Gatlin competing in the London Olympics after serving doping bans.

“I don’t believe that somebody should be sentenced to death or banned for life,” Glen Mills, who coaches Jamaican triple Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, told an international teleconference.

”It is unfortunate that it happens but I have no problem with the rules. The rules are across the board for everybody.

“If you are caught and suspended, the sport allows you to return and compete.”

Gatlin, the 2004 Olympic 100 meters champion and 2005 double world sprint champion, served a four-year doping ban before returning to athletics in 2010.

“His recent performance at the world indoors, where he won, indicates he is back to the level where he was,” Mills said.

Gatlin is eligible under U.S. rules to compete in London if he finishes in the top three at the U.S. trials in June.

The picture is not so clear for former world indoor champion Chambers, who has served a two-year ban.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport will decide next week whether to uphold the British Olympic Association ban from future Games for any athlete who has committed a doping offence.

Editing by John Mehaffey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.