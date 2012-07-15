FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coach allays injury doubts over China's Liu
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 15, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

Coach allays injury doubts over China's Liu

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Liu Xiang’s pullout from the final of the 110 meters hurdles at the London Grand Prix on Friday was just a precautionary measure and the back problem that forced the withdrawal does not pose any threat to his Olympic campaign, his coach said.

The 2004 Olympic champion, who turned 29 on Friday, pulled out of the final after tweaking his back while warming up but coach Sun Haiping said Liu was feeling well after a night’s rest.

“It’s just a slight problem. Liu Xiang felt a little uncomfortable in his back after the heat round. We decided to pull out of the finals just for the sake of caution,” Sun was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency.

”Liu Xiang could have finished the race if we wanted him to. But we thought that it was unnecessary in this event.

“He will be sure to fight to the end in the Olympic Games.”

One of China’s highest-profile athletes, Liu won gold in Athens eight years ago but injury robbed him of the chance to defend his title on home soil in 2008.

“I will be back for the Olympic Games,” Liu told Chinese reporters before leaving for an undisclosed training location, the report added.

Liu is a medal favorite at the Games but is likely to face stiff competition from Cuba’s Olympic champion and world record holder Dayron Robles.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.