FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Isinbayeva delays start of outdoor season
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 25, 2012 / 6:30 PM / in 5 years

Isinbayeva delays start of outdoor season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Olympic pole vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva has delayed the start of her outdoor season by pulling out of a meeting in Reims, France, on July 4.

In a statement on Monday, Isinbayeva said she and her coach Yevgeniy Trofimov had decided the Russian needed more time to work on her technique.

“My training has been going well but I still need a bit more time to make sure I am ready for this summer and, ultimately, the London Olympic Games,” she said.

World record holder Isinbayeva, 30, won the Olympic title in Athens in 2004 and again in Beijing four years later.

After an 11-month break, she set a world indoor record of 5.01 meters in Stockholm this year. She is scheduled to compete in Sotterville, France, on July 10 and in Monaco 10 days later before the Olympics open on July 27.

Editing by John Mehaffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.