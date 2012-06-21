FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rudisha cruises through heats in Kenyan trials
June 21, 2012 / 11:40 AM / 5 years ago

Rudisha cruises through heats in Kenyan trials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - World 800 meters champion David Rudisha, the hot favorite for gold at the London Olympics, cruised through his heat at the Kenyan trials on Thursday while Commonwealth champion Boaz Lalang failed to qualify for Saturday’s final.

Lalang, who won the Commonwealth title in New Delhi two years ago, finished behind the qualifiers for Saturday’s final in his heat won by world record holder Rudisha in 1:44.0.

“I am happy to have passed this hurdle. Now I am focusing on the final on Saturday,” Rudisha told reporters.

Olympic 1,500 champion Asbel Kiprop and world silver medalist Silas Kiplagat also made it to the final, with Kiprop winning his semi-final in 3:49.1. Kiplagat was second in the second semi-final behind Nixon Chepseba.

