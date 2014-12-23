FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia hopes lost Freeman Olympic body suit recovered
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 23, 2014 / 12:15 AM / 3 years ago

Australia hopes lost Freeman Olympic body suit recovered

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Former Olympic champion Cathy Freeman attends a Reuters interview in Sydney April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The lycra body suit that Cathy Freeman wore to light the cauldron at the Sydney Olympics may have been returned 14 years after it went missing from her dressing room, the Australian Olympic Committee said on Tuesday.

Freeman, an Aboriginal athlete who went on to win gold in the 400 meters at the Games, wore the suit at the climax of the opening ceremony in 2000, a moment seen by many as a statement of reconciliation with indigenous Australians.

The item of clothing is in the possession of police after being handed in anonymously at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCC), which houses the National Sports Museum.

“On that night, Cathy was soaked while standing under a waterfall after a mechanical fault delayed the lighting of the cauldron,” said an AOC statement released on Tuesday.

”She removed the suit after the ceremony and it has not been seen since.

”What happened to the suit has been the subject of much debate over the years as it is a major part of Australia’s Olympic history.

“We are hoping the item of clothing handed to the MCC Museum is authentic and the mystery is finally solved.”

Local media reports in 2010 quoted a Games volunteer as saying the suit, which was white with blue detail, had been destroyed to save the embarrassment of organizers as the Olympic rings had been printed upside down on it.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.