#Sports News
March 31, 2012 / 12:00 AM / 6 years ago

Women's Olympic basketball team loaded with talent and experience

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The heavily favored U.S. women’s basketball team will have no shortage of talent and experience when they seek a fifth consecutive gold medal at the London Olympic later this year.

Three twice Olympic gold medallists and four other athletes who have won the title headline an 11-member American team announced on Friday by USA Basketball.

A 12th member will be selected later.

The well-balanced squad features guard Sue Bird, forward Tamika Catchings and guard-forward Diana Taurasi, all of whom won gold medals at the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games.

They will be joined by 2004 gold medallist Swin Cash, a forward, and 2008 Olympic champion forward Seimone Augustus, center Sylvia Fowles and all-around player Candace Parker.

Center Tina Charles, forwards Angel McCoughtry and Maya Moore and guards Lindsay Whalen complete the selections.

“We believe we have selected the best core group possible to continue our success on the international stage,” Jim Tooley, USA Basketball chief executive, said in a statement.

“These 11 players include a great mix of international veterans, whose leadership is invaluable to the team, and we have young players who have proven themselves and who are hungry for this opportunity.”

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina, editing by Nick Mulvenney

