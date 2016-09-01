Orioles acquire Bourn to seek supremacy in the AL East
The Baltimore Orioles acquired outfielder Michael Bourn in a trade with Arizona on Wednesday, completing a busy day for the American League East contenders.
ZURICH The International Olympic Committee said on Thursday it has disqualified two athletes from the 2008 Beijing Olympics, including a Cuban discus silver medalist, after retesting of samples found evidence they had used banned substances.
Cuba's Yarelys Barrios, who placed second in the discus in Beijing, tested positive for the masking agent acetazolamide, according to a re-analysis by the IOC.
Samuel Adelebari Francis of Qatar, who was sixteenth in the 100 meters event, was disqualified after the IOC's re-analysis resulted in a positive test for the steroid stanozol.
MELBOURNE The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) will ask Brazilian authorities to expunge records of criminal proceedings against nine athletes who were detained at the Rio Olympics after their accreditation passes were tampered with after an investigation labeled the criminal process "oppressive".
Arizona wide receiver John Brown may not be ready for their NFL season opener against the New England Patriots on Sept. 11 as he is still recovering from a concussion, local media reported on Wednesday.