Fog threatens women's relay

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Organizers of the biathlon event at the Sochi Winter Games were facing the possibility of another postponement on Friday as the Laura venue was again wrapped in fog ahead of the women’s relay.

The International Biathlon Union (IBU), which was not immediately available for comment, was said to be looking into a new date for the 4x6km relay, which is due to start at 1830 local time (1430GMT/9:30 ET).

“A decision will be made not before 1715 (local time),” said France head coach Stephane Bouthiaux, a member of the race jury.

The men’s mass start was delayed twice and eventually held on Tuesday instead of Sunday.

It was only the third time that a biathlon event was delayed at the Olympics after the men’s individual at Sapporo in 1972 and the men’s sprint at Nagano in 1998.