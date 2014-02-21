FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fog threatens women's relay
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 21, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 4 years ago

Fog threatens women's relay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Organizers of the biathlon event at the Sochi Winter Games were facing the possibility of another postponement on Friday as the Laura venue was again wrapped in fog ahead of the women’s relay.

The International Biathlon Union (IBU), which was not immediately available for comment, was said to be looking into a new date for the 4x6km relay, which is due to start at 1830 local time (1430GMT/9:30 ET).

“A decision will be made not before 1715 (local time),” said France head coach Stephane Bouthiaux, a member of the race jury.

The men’s mass start was delayed twice and eventually held on Tuesday instead of Sunday.

It was only the third time that a biathlon event was delayed at the Olympics after the men’s individual at Sapporo in 1972 and the men’s sprint at Nagano in 1998.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.