Fourcade doubtful for men's relay

France's Martin Fourcade skis during the mixed biathlon relay at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Martin Fourcade of France is rated very doubtful for the Olympic biathlon men’s 4x7.5km relay because of illness, his coach said on Friday.

“He’s not well. The outlook is not good at all,” France coach Stephane Bouthiaux told Reuters.

Fourcade, who won the 12.5km pursuit and the 20km individual, took silver in the 15km mass start after making a last-minute decision to race despite suffering from sinusitis.

He has been sleeping in the Krasnaya Polyana valley, which is at a lower altitude than the endurance Olympic village just under the Laura Biathlon and Cross-country Complex, in a bid to help him recover.