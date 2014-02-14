Goessner photos give sport different exposure

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - While biathletes in Sochi are hoping the Olympics can lift their sport’s profile to new heights, German Miriam Goessner’s decision to pose naked for Playboy has given the ski-shoot event exposure of an entirely different nature.

Goessner, who missed the Sochi Games due to a back injury suffered in a bicycle accident last year, appears on the cover of Thursday’s edition of Playboy in Germany.

“Missing the Olympics was one of the toughest moments of my life,” Goessner, who has three World Cup victories to her name, told the magazine.

“I wanted to show another side of myself and I think it’s a great success. Female athletes are only known in their race apparel and training clothing, it’s not very feminine.”

Goessner is the girlfriend of slalom skier Felix Neureuther, who had a minor car accident on his way to the airport from where he was due to fly to the Sochi Games on Friday.

Goessner, who was in the car with Neureuther, said her boyfriend liked the photos.

“At least that’s what he said,” Goessner told Playboy.

French biathlete Martin Fourcade, who won two gold medals at the Sochi Games, posted one of Goessner’s pictures on his Twitter account, saying: “Happy to see that your spine is better.”

Darya Domracheva, who has won two gold medals in Sochi, was not so impressed.

“I didn’t like these pictures. It’s one thing when you are a pornstar, and another when you are a rather famous athlete,” she told Reuters.

”I think Miriam has many other merits that she can show to the world. She simply doesn’t need to show her body to everyone to rise her popularity.

“For me it’s not worthy. If they offer this to me, I would definitely say ‘no’.”

Czech Gabriela Soukalova agreed.

“I saw these pictures. I think it’s not good to be in the same situation. Your body is private,” she told Reuters.

“In my opinion, it’s better to have something for yourself and for your boyfriend. Nobody more. I don’t approve it, when someone shows the body to all the people around the world.”

At least Ukraine’s Juliya Dzhyma found them “cool”.

“Of course I saw Miriam’s pictures. They are cool! It’s her choice, we can’t criticise her. Anyway I think it’s not for me,” she told Reuters.

Ekaterina Glazyrina of Russia added her approval.

“If Goessner is so liberated, why not! If you want to you just do it. But for me it’s too private.”